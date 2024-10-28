North Yorkshire Police said it happened around 7.30pm on Wednesday, October 23 between the Grimston Bar and Wigginton areas of York and involved a white Range Rover, with a 2005 registration plate.

A force spokesperson said: “Members of the public reported the vehicle weaving in and out of traffic and driving dangerously.

“We believe we have traced the vehicle involved and the driver is assisting police with enquiries.

“However, we’re appealing for witnesses who may have seen the vehicle or have any footage of its manner of driving as we know the areas of the city that the vehicle travelled through were congested with traffic.

“Thanks go to the members of the public that we have already spoken with.”

Anyone with information which could help the force’s investigation can should email jack.dodsworth@northyorkshire.police.uk.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for PC Jack Dodsworth or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240193795 when passing on information.