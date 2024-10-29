The study, conducted by Viewsbank among a' nationally representative' sample of 1,057 adults aged 18-plus, found that 64 per cent of drivers believe the UK government needs to incentivise people to make their next car purchase an EV.

Thirty-one per cent of traditional car owners surveyed said they plan to buy an EV or hybrid as their next vehicle.

Eighty-five per cent of EV owners did say that their next purchase would be another electric car.

But regrets expressed by EV owner respondents included not always being able to find convenient charging points (70 per cent); concerns over having to keep the car charged during long journeys (61 per cent); and higher car insurance premiums (39 per cent).