Rag ‘n’ Bone Man returns to Scarborough on July 11, topping the bill at TK Maxx Presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre (OAT).

The singer-songwriter will be joined by blues star Elles Bailey.

Rag 'n' Bone Man's third studio album was recently released (Image: Supplied) The star's return to the UK’s largest open air concert arena follows a sold out show there in the summer of 2022.

Julian Murray from promoters Cuffe and Taylor, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Rag’n’Bone Man back to Scarborough.

“The last time he was here we had a brilliant show and I have no doubt we will be packed again.

“Rag’n’Bone Man has a stunning voice which makes for an incredible live show and one that is absolutely not to be missed.”

The show’s announcement follows the entry of the singer-songwriter – aka Rory Graham – entering the official UK album charts at number three on Friday (October 25), with ‘What Do You Believe In?’.

Promoters said the third studio album involved collaboration with ‘renowned writers and producers’ between Brighton, London, New York and Los Angeles.

Elles Bailey was named Vocalist Of The Year at the UK Blues Awards and Live Act Of The Year at the UK Americana Awards two years running.

Her fourth studio album Beneath The Neon Glow hit number 12 in the UK Album Charts and number 1 in the UK blues charts.

Rag’n’Bone Man, joins York indie icons Shed Seven, rock band Texas and The Script among the headliners announced for TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre 2025 with organisers saying more acts are set to be added.

For more information about TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre and to purchase tickets please visit https://www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com/

Tickets go on sale 9am on November 1.