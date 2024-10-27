A dog walker was rescued after falling into a "deep ditch" in North Yorkshire, the fire service said.

The man was brought to safety by fire crews after falling into the ditch while walking his dog in Malton at about 1.20pm today (Sunday, October 27).

A North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “The crew used crew power to aid him out of the ditch and left him in the hands of an ambulance crew.”