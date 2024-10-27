The small white van was blocking the live lane on the road near Flaxton this morning (Sunday, October 27) but has since been cleared.

North Yorkshire Police said the road was wide enough for vehicles to pass but there had been “several near misses” due to the location.

“Please be aware of the vehicle if you are travelling in the area,” a force spokesperson said at 11.20am.

But around 20 minutes later, the spokesperson said the vehicle was no longer in the location, meaning the road was clear.

“Thank you for your patience,” they said.