Emergency services were on the scene on the South Cliff roundabout in Scarborough today (Sunday, October 27).

The A165 was closed from 11.50am to 1.20pm as a result of the crash.

Fire crews and paramedics helped two people out of their vehicles, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Drivers were being urged to avoid the area after the collision.

“All emergency services are at the scene and the road has been closed to allow the services to work,” a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said earlier.

“Officers are currently turning traffic round who have been caught up in the queues. Please divert and be aware of an increase in traffic on other routes.”

The spokesperson later confirmed that the road had reopened, saying: "The road is now clear and open. Thank you for your patience and understanding."