Police were on the scene at the top of Sutton Bank, in the North York Moors, this morning (Sunday, October 27).

The vehicle was blocking the road with drivers being previously warned that delays were likely.

“Officers are currently on route to a report of a caravan stuck at the top of Sutton Bank,” a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said earlier.

“It is reported that this is blocking the road. Please prepare for delays in the area.”

The spokesperson later confirmed that the vehicle had been cleared.