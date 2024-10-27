A caravan that was stuck on a major route through North Yorkshire causing delays has been cleared.
Police were on the scene at the top of Sutton Bank, in the North York Moors, this morning (Sunday, October 27).
The vehicle was blocking the road with drivers being previously warned that delays were likely.
“Officers are currently on route to a report of a caravan stuck at the top of Sutton Bank,” a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said earlier.
“It is reported that this is blocking the road. Please prepare for delays in the area.”
The spokesperson later confirmed that the vehicle had been cleared.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article