Richard Watson will represent the party in the Haxby and Wiggington by-election for City of York Council which will be held on Thursday, November 28.

As The Press reported, the by-election was called after Lib Dem councillor Ed Pearson announced on Monday (October 21) that he will be stepping down from the role, having first been elected by residents in Haxby and Wigginton in 2019.

Mr Watson has lived in Haxby for 40 years and recently retired from a career in the legal profession.

He has previously represented the area for 21 years, both on Ryedale District Council and, after local government reorganisation, City of York Council.

Mr Watson said: “The local Lib Dem team has a strong track record of working hard for the community and keeping in touch all year round, and I want to continue that proud tradition.

"If elected, it would be a privilege to serve the area once again.

“I am looking forward to the campaign and to focusing on the issues of concern and interest to local residents such as improving access to GP and dentistry services and protecting our environment from the threat of over-development.

"I am also committed to ensuring that the schemes championed by the previous Lib Dem-led administration, such as delivering a new station for Haxby and securing the long-awaited dualling of the outer ring road, are delivered.”

Haxby and Wigginton Lib Dem councillor Andrew Hollyer said: “Richard has a strong track record of campaigning and getting results on the issues that matter most to local residents – for example, he was instrumental in securing the traffic lights at the end of Mill Lane in Wigginton at what was previously an accident blackspot.

Andrew Hollyer (Image: Supplied) “If elected I am sure that Richard will make a real impact as an independently minded local champion for the communities of Haxby and Wigginton.”

When announcing his plans to resign, Cllr Pearson said it had been an “honour and privilege” serve as a ward councillor for the past five and a half years.

Read more: Councillor resigns in York

He said he was resigning to spend more time with his family, and focus on his health and wellbeing.

“I have increasingly struggled to balance this important and time-consuming role with the simultaneous pressures of my railway career and my family to the detriment of a healthy lifestyle,” Cllr Pearson said.

“I have therefore made the difficult decision to stand down.”

He added: “It is my intention to remain as a town councillor on Haxby Town Council, where some great work is happening at a very local level.”