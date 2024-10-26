The driver of the car, also a woman in her 80s, was taken to hospital with injuries after the crash last week on the A170 between Brompton-by-Sawdon and Wykeham. The driver of the lorry was uninjured.

North Yorkshire Police today (Saturday, October 26) issued an appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage of the crash which happened at about 10.55am on Thursday, October 17.

The vehicles involved were a grey Peugeot 407 and a DAF HGV (heavy goods vehicle).

“The Peugeot was traveling in the direction from Wykeham towards Brompton-by-Sawdon, and the HGV was travelling in the opposite direction,” a police spokesperson said.

“The occupants of the Peugeot, two women in their 80s, were taken to hospital where the passenger sadly died a few days later.

“Our thoughts are with her loved ones at this very sad time.”

"The road was closed for a number of hours while we investigated the scene and to allow the vehicles involved to be recovered," the spokesperson added.

They urged anyone who saw the crash or the vehicles before to get in touch.

“Please email our Major Collision Investigation Team at MCIT@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help,” the spokesperson said.

“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information to our Force Control Room.

“Please quote reference 12240189387 when passing on information.”