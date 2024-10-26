A road in North Yorkshire is “likely to be closed for some time” after a serious crash, police said.
Emergency services are on the scene in Blakey Ridge, near Kirkbymoorside, in the North York Moors this afternoon (Saturday, October 26).
“Please avoid the area until further notice to allow emergency services to respond. Thank you for your cooperation,” a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.
