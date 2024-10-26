A crash on the A64 in North Yorkshire that the air ambulance was called to has been cleared.
The crash happened today (Saturday, October 26) on the road near Sand Hutton.
An air ambulance is reported to have been called to the scene.
The AA previously said that drivers were facing "severe delays" of around 12 minutes but by 3.45pm had removed the warning, reporting that the road was clear.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article