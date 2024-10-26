A crash on the A64 in North Yorkshire that the air ambulance was called to has been cleared.

The crash happened today (Saturday, October 26) on the road near Sand Hutton.

An air ambulance is reported to have been called to the scene.

The AA previously said that drivers were facing "severe delays" of around 12 minutes but by 3.45pm had removed the warning, reporting that the road was clear.

 

 