Triathlete Jonny Brownlee and presenter Helen Skelton led around 200 people on the run from GO Outdoors at the Vangarde Shopping Park this morning (Saturday, October 26).

They did so to launch a new KUDOS Run department at the store, which opened last month, and start a six-week campaign that encourages new runners into the sport and raises money for the Brownlee Foundation.

For every runner that joins the Kudos Run Mile One club on running app Strava, GO Outdoors donates £1 to the Brownlee Foundation – a charity led by Jonny and his brother, fellow Olympian Alistair Brownlee, working to inspire children through sport.

Jonny Brownlee posing with a fan outside GO Outdoors in York (Image: Dylan Connell) Jonny, who has won multiple world championships and three Olympic medals with his brother, told The Press it was “nice to see people being active” and “coming together”.

Before leading the group on a five-kilometre route, the 34-year-old revealed that he went for a run into York to the River Foss.

Jonny managed to do so discreetly, he said, but did catch the attention of a fisherman “who might have been a bit confused” when he saw the athlete battling the muddy route that he found himself on.

Runners crossing the 5k finish line outside GO Outdoors at the Vangarde Shopping Park in York (Image: Dylan Connell) Despite a 35-hour weekly training schedule, Jonny still gets a “buzz” after finishing a run and achieving the small goals he sets for himself.

“If I was to retire, I’d miss that,” he said.

Jonny, who lives near Leeds, said he is inspired when exploring new areas, adding: “I’ve been fortunate to train in Yorkshire my whole life.”

Runners crossing the 5k finish line outside GO Outdoors at the Vangarde Shopping Park in York (Image: Dylan Connell) Yorkshire – and its people – have inspired him and continue to do so, he said.

Speaking during a panel discussion at the event with Helen, Jonny gave this advice to new runners: “Go for it – and start off small… start off with a goal that’s achievable.”

He also recommends training with a partner, noting that he has been “fortunate enough” to train with top athletes like his brother.

Jonny Brownlee (in white) with the runners outside GO Outdoors at the Vangarde Shopping Park in York (Image: Dylan Connell) Helen, a brand ambassador for GO Outdoors, told The Press the morning was “great fun”, explaining that running has an “amazing community”.

“I’m really grateful to the volunteer runners and everyone for turning out.”

The Countryfile presenter, who led runners on a one-mile route, said she has always taken part in mass participation events, praising them for bringing people together.

“People come to running for all different reasons,” Helen said. “When I hear those stories, I realise we’re all people. It reminds you about how lovely life is.”

Simon Peacock, from Dunnington, took part in the five-kilometre run, doing so a week after completing the Yorkshire Marathon.

“I love the warm feeling that running gives you,” the 53-year-old said.

Simon Peacock, Roger Sturmey and Louise Stewart at GO Outdoors at the Vangarde Shopping Park in York during the event (Image: Dylan Connell) Simon, a materials manager at SharkNinja in Leeds, started running two years ago while taking part in the Couch to 5k plan.

He was “terrified” about the gradual distance increases at first, he admitted, but now can run for five hours at a time.

“I can’t give it up and I don’t want to give it up,” he said. “Early morning runs and night time runs are medicine for mental health too.

“I like the vibe you get from it; I like the feeling, and I like the positivity.”