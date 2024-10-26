A tortoise started a fire at a North Yorkshire home, sparking a callout from the emergency services.
Two fire crews were called to the scene shortly before 5pm on Friday (October 25) in the village of Bulmer, about seven miles south east of Malton.
The reptile knocked over a heat lamp from within its enclosure which fell into sawdust.
“This smouldered creating a lot of smoke,” a North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.
Firefighters rescued the tortoise and two Jack Russell dogs from the property.
The service spokesperson said there was “minor fire damage” to the enclosure as a result of the incident.
