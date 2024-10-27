Just some of the cosmetic retailer’s most famous creations include the Snow Fairy shower gel and Comforter bubble bar.

But have you heard of Lush’s latest shower jelly, in the form of a gigantic pink wobbly octopus, with only five tentacles?

After recently seeing fans with the whopping 2kg Big Monster Octopus on TikTok, I just had to get my hands on it.

Spoiler – I’ve never, ever seen anything like it and I doubt you have too, but this is why you need to try it.

Lush giant Monster Octopus review - is it worth the price?





Lush brought out the Monster Octopus shower jelly in recent years but for 2024, they’ve launched it in three different sizes, including one I’m pretty sure is the size of a puppy.

The popular shower jelly is inspired by the legend of the Kraken and has “the nourishing powers of carrageenan extract”, while “fresh passion fruit infusion, vanilla and blackcurrant absolutes create whimsical suds to cleanse the skin and brighten the mood.”

When I first saw the mammoth octopus, priced at £40, I instantly started laughing.

I couldn’t quite believe what was in front of me, especially because it was packaged in a huge bucket, which I’ve only ever seen builders use.

Now, there was no way I was sloshing this around my shower (honesty, I didn’t know how) because it was quite the task trying to hold it with dry hands, never mind using it in the shower.

This might be the weirdest but best thing I've put in my bath (Image: Molly Court/Newsquest) However, I knew exactly what I was going to do with it, so off to the bath I went.

I began running the hot water and put the Big Monster Octopus shower jelly under the tap, in the same I would with a Lush bubble bar.

I can’t lie, I chuckled as I plopped it in and saw it making waves.

Soon enough, mounds of bubbles began to form which felt really soft and my bath water turned a pretty milky pink.

Before I got in, I took the shower jelly out of the bath and popped it back into its forever home, the big white bucket.

But what were the results? As I stepped out of the bath, I realised my skin felt unbelievably soft and nourished.

Having tried the smallest version of the Monster Octopus last year, I think I prefer to use the shower jelly in the bath because the amount of bubbles it produced was seriously impressive.

It goes without saying that my entire house was soon under the curse of this Lush monster as the sweet blackcurrant scent engulfed every room.

This might sound daft, but I’m sure I could still smell it at the bottom of my garden when I went out to the recycling bin hours later.

Lush’s Monster Octopus shower jelly is now available in the following sizes as part of the 2024 Halloween collection:

Monster Octopus (185g) - £10

Octopus Prime (500g) - £18

In-store exclusive Big Monster Octopus (2kg) - £40

​

Lush Countdown to Halloween - advent calendar with a twist

Alongside the Big Monster Octopus, I managed to get hold of Lush’s Countdown to Halloween, essentially a spooky advent calendar which yet again, I’ve never seen before.

It features seven “supernatural” bath, shower and body treats, from a Punkin Pumpkin bath bomb to a Mini Hocus Pocus Soakus bubble bar and even Glow in the Dark shower gel.

Some might find it utterly bizarre, but I’m all for a Halloween advent calendar. It’s another element of fun for spooky season, in the form of self-care.

Plus, the box glows in the dark so it really stands out in the bathroom at night (and looks very cool).

“Lush is loving a little mischief and fun this Halloween”, explained Rachel O’Toole, Lush brand, product service trainer.

Looking for more Lush fun this Halloween? (Image: Molly Court/Newsquest) “This range is all about magic and having fun, with a product assortment full of characters to surprise and delight.

“You’ll find glow in the dark routines, magical baths to cast your own spells as well as pampering skincare products to get you in the Halloween mood.”

The Big Monster Octopus has limited stock in Lush UK & Ireland stores. Customers can contact their local store to check availability.

Additionally, Countdown to Halloween is available to buy in-store and online now.