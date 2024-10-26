Experts have predicted the top 30 baby names for 2025, based on the latest baby naming trends.
Deciding on a name for your baby is one of the most important decisions you will make as a parent, and many of us will be making that decision for the first time in 2025.
To help you make your selection, experts have identified some of the most popular baby names we’re likely to see next year.
Experts at Nameberry said: “Today’s trendiest names value safe harbors, the natural landscape, rebranded country names for boys and femininomenal names for girls.
“Parents are dusting off names from the family tree to use as-is, and creating new names with personal meaning. And big news: Baby names are literally that.”
They added: “If the past few years have emphasized “you’re naming an adult, not a baby”, 2025 will embrace the inverse. Some of the trendiest baby names are clearly meant for babies.
“Taking inspiration from notable influencer babies, including Nara Smith’s Whimsy Lou, Jaci Marie Smith’s daughter Benny, and Savannah LaBrant’s son Blue, parents are increasingly opting for nicknames on the birth certificate and nouveau choices with a playful sensibility.
“Rhythm is an important factor. These spirited names are often paired with a single-syllable middle name to achieve a sing-songy effect, like Rio Rose, Klarity Doll, and Aero Lore — all recent celebrity baby names.”
These are the 30 names Nameberry expect to prove particularly popular in 2025:
- Albie
- Astro
- Blossom
- Cyan
- Echo
- Gio
- Lilibet
- Lottie
- Lula
- Nori
- Rook
- Scottie
- Suede
- Wednesday
- Xavi
- Dolly
- Georgie
- Koda
- Lively
- Louie
- Maven
- Posey
- Sandro
- Sonny
- Two
- Whit
- Zelie
- Aqua
- Bash
- Cub
Earlier this year, the ONS revealed the latest list of the most popular boys’ and girls’ names in England and Wales.
Top 10 boys' names England and Wales
- Noah
- Muhammad
- George
- Oliver
- Leo
- Arthur
- Oscar
- Theodore
- Theo
- Freddie
Top 10 girls' names England and Wales
- Olivia
- Amelia
- Isla
- Ava
- Lily
- Ivy
- Freya
- Florence
- Isabella
- Mia
James Tucker from the Office for National Statistics said: "Noah was the most popular name for boys in 2022, for the second year in a row, having replaced Oliver at the top in 2021. Oliver has now slipped to fourth most popular boys' name, behind Muhammad and George.
"Olivia remained the most popular girls' name in 2022, having held the top spot since 2016. In second and third place for the girls it's Amelia and Isla, both unchanged from 2021.
"Theodore, Theo and Freddie are three new entries into the top 10 boys' names in 2022. Isabella is the only new entry into the girls' top 10."
