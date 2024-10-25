The formal identification took place following the recovery of a body from the River Derwent at 11.45am on Tuesday (October 22, 2024).

Victoria, known as Vixx, who lived in Norton, was reported missing on October 1.

A post-mortem examination has also been completed.

A file is being prepared for the Coroner for an inquest in due course.

A police spokesperson said: "Victoria’s family have been informed about this update. Our thoughts remain with them and we ask that their privacy is respected."

Earlier this week family and friends of Victoria Taylor gathered at the side of the River Derwent to pay tribute to 'an amazing sister, auntie and doting mummy.'

Candles and flowers were left near to where the 34-year-old's possessions were found.

A Go-Fund Me page has also been set up to support her partner and family.

To make a donation go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/fq33ud-victoria-taylor