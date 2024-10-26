NEWS that Coney Street in York is to get its long-awaited redevelopment has sent us diving into the archives to see how the street has changed in recent decades.

For many years, it was the leading shopping street in York, boasting big retail names such as British Home Stores, Woolworths, Leak & Thorp and Debenhams.

Other brands long gone from Coney Street include Wallis, River Island, Dorothy Perkins, Burton, and Hamley's toy shop, to name but a few.

The City of York Council has just approved plans to revamp the street, knocking down the Boots building (formerly Woolworths) to create a new access to the riverside.

The new street would link to the riverfront area called Waterloo Place.

The backs of existing retail units Next and WH Smith would also be removed for a new riverside walkway to be created.

A six-storey building would be built, fronting on to the River Ouse, with businesses on the ground floor and student accommodation on the upper floors.

Which long-lost shops do you miss?

Which Coney Street shops do you miss? Join the conversation by commenting on the article in the section below.

For more old photos of York, do visit the city council's Explore York archive (images.exploreyork.org.uk).

And if you love looking at old photos of York, make sure to buy The Press every Wednesday for our weekly nostalgia supplement and join us in our Facebook group, Why We Love York - Memories. Join us at www.facebook.com/groups/yorknostalgia/.