Former Press chief reporter Mike Laycock, writing in an article for the newspaper, welcomed the plans by the Helmsley Group being approved.

“Now, it seems, the full glory of the riverside is to be revealed and utilized as part of a truly comprehensive and quite remarkable redevelopment by the Helmsley Group,” he said.

This “imaginative project”, Mike added, “does seem to present a fantastic opportunity to revitalize Coney Street and make it fit for the 21st century”.

The 65-year-old covered the highs and lows of the street during his 38 years working at The Press.

Mike Laycock in Coney Street in 2002 working on a story about spending euros in York after the currency was introduced (Image: Newsquest) He said he remembers taking a photograph of Coney Street at ‘high noon’ during one of the lockdowns, adding: “The deserted street was eerie and seemed a little symbolic of how the future might look.

“Coney Street seemed to be going the way of other traditional high streets across the country, following the loss of trade to out-of-town shopping centres with their free parking, or to buying products online.

“And yet this was York, with throngs of tourists and shoppers almost guaranteed to return once the pandemic was over.

Coney Street at noon during lockdown, with barely a shopper in sight (Image: Mike Laycock)

“Didn’t Coney Street just need a rethink to be returned to its former glory and capitalize on its underused assets?”

But Mike said “questions and concerns still remain” for the Helmsley Group's scheme.

Under the plans, the Boots building would be demolished and a new street would be created linking to the riverfront area called Waterloo Place.

“We MUST keep a decent Boots in the area,” wrote Mike, “but where will they be able to open a big enough replacement store, temporary and then permanent? Maybe a quick move back into its old home just across the street?”

Last year, following news that the Boots building was earmarked for demolition, a spokesperson for the health giant said it was committed to having a presence in the centre of York.

How the new building in Waterloo Place could look (Image: Supplied) “We’re committed to retaining our presence in the city centre,” they said at the time. “The lease on our Coney Road store is due to end later this year, and we are in the process of reviewing alternative options. As we have continued to do, we will keep our team members and customers informed throughout this process.”

The company is yet to reveal further plans around this but a Boots optician has since opened at the St Helen’s Square end of Coney Street.

Max Reeves, director of developments at the Helmsley Group, said talks have started about relocating tenants in Coney Street which will have to move due to the development, like Boots.

He said the aim is for work to start on the site in early 2026.