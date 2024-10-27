After attending King James School Knaresborough and Harrogate College, Carol worked for a number of PR and marketing agencies including Quest Public Relations Ltd, before joining Allott and Associates in 2012 as a Senior Account Manager, later to be promoted to PR Director in December 2013.

Allott and Associates’ MD Mike Lewis said: “Carol will be very sadly missed by colleagues and clients; she was always full of enthusiasm and had a smile that could light up even the dullest of days.”

Philip and Sandra Allott, the founders of Allott and Associates, who sold the business to Break Out Media in May 2023, added: “Carol joined us in 2012 and would always go the extra mile to accommodate overseas meetings and, where needed, client-imposed deadlines.

“Carol set a very high professional standard and took pride in helping everyone; we will all greatly miss her.”