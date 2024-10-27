Tracy Calcraft (Brainkind), Dawn Clements (York Museums Trust), John Lane (YorWealth Ltd), Sue Newton Denton (York College), Luke Norbury (Home Instead York) and Joe Richardson (Partners PR), further strengthen the organisation’s representation of the Business Support, Charity, Finance, Marketing and Partnership sectors.

The appointments come under the leadership of the new incoming Chair of York Professionals - Susie Mortonson from Andrew Jackson Solicitors, who took over from Elliot Rich earlier this month.

Susie will steer the organisation over her three-year term, closely supported by the newly appointed Vice Chair – Lorraine Wilson from YorGuest.

Susie said: “Our dynamic and enthusiastic Board of Directors are all actively engaged in business in York, mirroring York Professionals membership sectors, each bringing a different set of skills to the organisation.

“We currently have over 150 businesses in membership and are so much more than just a network - we are a community of professionals who want to prosper, and see the city’s economy flourish and we all play an active role in making that happen.”