The one-day workshop will be run by Jen Whitfield and Nikki Wallis, who co-own Tea & Marketing Ltd.

Combining Jen’s strategic marketing experience and Nikki’s background in journalism and communications, the duo offer marketing and content services from mentoring and training to consultancy and copywriting.

Following the success of their first workshop in August, Jen and Nikki are running another session on Wednesday November 20.

Tech-free and interactive, the creative workshop aims to help small business owners discover or reconnect with the foundations of their brand.

Jen said: “Small business owners usually do their marketing themselves, and we often hear from them that it can be overwhelming and time-consuming.

“It can feel like they have to be everything, everywhere, all at once.

“We strip all that back and help them reconnect with why they’re in business and who they’re marketing to, so they have a strategy that works for them and their audience.

“Our aim is for anyone coming to the workshop to leave with a strategic vision for their business, so they feel more confident and focused in their marketing.”

The workshop is on Wednesday November 20 from 9.30am to 3pm at Blake House, Blake Street, York.

Nikki added: “Creating content can feel like an uphill battle. Throughout the workshop, there will be hints and tips on how small business owners can get more from their content.

“We’ll help them make sure they’re saying the right things, at the right time, in the right places, so their audience take notice and they don’t have to stress about what they’re sharing or posting.

“We want small businesses to step into 2025 with a plan to connect with their audience and potential clients or customers in a way that works for them.

“We had some fantastic feedback on our last workshop and we’re looking forward to welcoming another group to Blake House.

“And we’re not called Tea & Marketing for nothing. There will be plenty of tea, coffee, cake and biscuits to keep everyone fuelled throughout the day.”

There are five spaces left for the workshop on November 20.

For more details and to book your place, visit: https://teaandmarketing.co.uk/marketing-workshops