Cadenhead’s in Campbeltown invited the Yorkshire distillery to propose an exclusive single malt whisky for its World Whiskies range.

Cadenhead’s director of sales, Cameron McGeachy, and retail general manager, Grant Macpherson, visited the Hunmanby distillery last year and selected a Spirit of Yorkshire Fino Hogshead Cask to disgorge and bottle at its Campbeltown base.

Described as ‘sweet and juicy with notes of wine gums, brown sugar and treacle tart,’ the limited-edition whisky was bottled at cask strength, 59.4% ABV and is now on sale in Cadenhead’s three shopsin Campbeltown, Edinburgh and London and online at cadenhead.shop.

Joe Clark, whisky director at Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery, said: “When sending this cask from our distillery on the Yorkshire coast all the way to the legendary Cadenhead’s warehouse in Campbeltown, it allowed for a moment of reflection and also a sense of real pride.

“An independent bottler with such a legacy and historical ties to the industry has now bottled a whisky from Yorkshire for the first time in its 180-year history. Without a doubt, it is a momentous moment and a bottling of which everyone can be proud.”

Grant said: “Having known Joe Clark for many years, it was a great honour to visit the distillery and to see all that is on offer at Spirit of Yorkshire.

"When Cameron and myself visited the distillery, we sampled a range of excellent casks, with our top picks making their way to Campbeltown to join our portfolio at Cadenhead’s.

"One of these casks, a 6-year-old hogshead fully matured in Fino, has been bottled as the latest addition to the Cadenhead’s World Whiskies range.

"This bottling has gone down a storm with a great deal of positive comments being fed back to us. We look forward to our next release from the distillery and to seeing what the future holds for Spirit of Yorkshire.”

Spirit of Yorkshire’s Fino Hogshead was one of eight whiskies in the World Whiskies range which included a 27-year-old Speyside-Glenlivet Bourbon hogshead and a 22-year-old Glenfarclas Oloroso hogshead.

Cadenhead’s is more than just a name; it’s a legacy in the world of Scotch whisky and spirits. As Scotland’s oldest independent bottler, they’ve been a cornerstone for enthusiasts seeking unique and authentic expressions for over 180 years.

Spirit of Yorkshire calls itself a true field-to-bottle distillery and one of only a few distilleries that use 100% homegrown barley to produce its single malt whisky.

Filey Bay single malt whisky is now available throughout the UK and in a growing number of export markets.