FLOODING is part and parcel of life in York.

In living memory, we have witnessed some of the city's most devastating floods - with the years of 2000, 2015 and 1982, all going into the record books.

In 2000, York's river levels reached record levels when the Ouse peaked at 17 feet 10 inches above normal, causing misery for households and businesses across the city and surrounding communities.

The 1982 floods were one of the worst of recent times - with the Ouse reaching 16 feet 7 inches. It left expanses of the city underwater - and widespread flooding in neighbouring towns and villages. These floods were to change the city forever because they led to the creation of the Foss Barrier, which protected York for years until its catastrophic failure in 2015.

The cannon at Blue Bridge are seen perilously close to the floodwater. This may be the Great Flood of 1892.

The Boxing Day floods of December 2015 came after the rivers Ouse and Foss rose rapidly after heavy rain, causing extensive flooding in central York.

Between these dramatic floods, the city has experienced burst river banks several times a year.

And anyone who has lived in York for any length of time will be familiar with the sight of flooded streets.

Today, we are digging out some archive images of the floods which inundated the city some 132 years ago in October 1892.

These floods occurred long before the modern flood defences were put in place to try to protect the city.

Carriages in Tower Street during the great flood of 1892.

According to information on the website of York Explore, the floodwaters in 1892 reached a height of 16 feet 6 inches above normal.

It is recorded that the floods came after 40 hours of rain.

For more old photos of York, do visit the city council's Explore York archive (images.exploreyork.org.uk).

