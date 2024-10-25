POLICE are hunting a pair of masked men after a robbery in East Yorkshire.
Humberside Police say that detectives investigating a reported robbery at a shop in Bridlington on Wednesday (October 23), have released CCTV images of two people that they would like to speak to.
A police spokesman said: "The incident happened at about 1.45pm when two men allegedly entered a shop in Promenade causing damage before stealing jewellery from inside and leaving.
"Whilst their faces are covered we are asking anyone that recognises the pair from their clothing or the bike, or has any information about the robbery or the whereabouts of the stolen items, to call our non-emergency 101 line quoting log 266 of October 23 or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article