The Dales and Bowland Community Interest Company say the DalesBus 74 will again be running to Knaresborough, Harrogate, Ilkley, Bolton Abbey and Grassington every Saturday this winter.

It follows the successful continuation of the Saturday DalesBus service from York throughout the winter months for the first time last year.

The bus, operated by Reliance, runs every Saturday from Wiggington at 8.17am, York Hospital at 8.25am and opposite York Railway Station at 8.35am via Boroughbridge Road to Knaresborough, Harrogate, Otley, Ilkley, Bolton Abbey, Burnsall and Grassington. The bus returns from Grassington at 5pm, Ilkley at 5.45pm and Harrogate at 6.35pm.

A group spokesman said: "As part of the national initiative to reduce the cost of bus travel the maximum single fare on the service is still just £2 until at least the end of the year, with under 19s travelling for £1. Elderly and disabled bus passes are also valid for free travel."

Full details of the service are available online at www.dalesbus.org/74 and in timetable leaflets available from the usual local outlets.

Summer Sunday DalesBus services 822, 825 and 875 from York have now finished for the winter.