A 14-year-old boy reported missing from his home in North Yorkshire has been found safe and well after a police appeal.

North Yorkshire Police said officers were growing concerned for the boy's welfare after he went missing from his home in Scarborough, around 3pm on Wednesday, (October 23).

Today the force confirmed that the boy had been found.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The missing 14-year-old boy from Scarborough has been located safe and well.

"Thank you for supporting the appeal which has now been cancelled."