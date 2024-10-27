Nestled within six acres of the stunning North York Moors National Park, the museum will bring history to life with a range of family-friendly events, including apple displays in the museum's medieval Manor House, historic dancing and wand-making.

The aim is to draw visitors closer to the experiences of the people of the past, sprinkling in a little magic at this time of year.

Events Coordinator Rosie Barrett said: “Autumn is such a special time of year and in the past, people turned to customs and rituals to cope with the changing seasons. They trusted that the light would return after the long winter. It’s easy to see why this time of year became so closely linked with magic.

“Traditionally, the calendar was marked with a number of celebrations and festivals,” added Rosie. “Three fell under the umbrella of ‘Hallowmas’, which included All Hallows’ Eve on the 31st October, All Saints Day on the 1st November and All Souls Day on the 2nd November. These three festivals also drew on Pagan celebrations of Samhain at this time of year, when people felt that magic was in the air."

The museum is now decked out in its autumnal finery, with a busy events programme, including historic dancing with renowned group Arbeau on Saturday 2 November and a ‘trick or treat’ evening for children as part of a special late opening on Thursday, October 31.

There’s also the return of the museum’s beloved magical ‘hob’ folk, hidden throughout twelve of the museum’s historic buildings throughout the half-term break. “Hobs are a very important part of our folklore,” said Rosie. “In the past, children and adults completely accepted the existence of fairy folk. Sometimes hobs were friendly and helpful - but visitors may find that many of the hobs hiding around the museum are a little more mischievous!”

Visitors also have their last chance to explore the museum’s exhibition, 'Believe It or Not?', which uncovers the region’s fascinating superstitions and local folklore. Closing on Sunday 17 November, 'Believe it or not?' delves into a world of magical house protection, ancient wisdom, medicine and charms, as well as the traditions of ritual folk dance and corn dolly customs.

“This exhibition offers a fascinating glimpse into the rituals and beliefs of the past, from protective charms and ancient healing practices to the everyday magic people believed in," adds Rosie. "It's the perfect exhibition for Halloween!"

Exhibition entry is included within the entry ticket price or on presentation of a valid annual pass. Tickets for the 'Trick or Treat Experience' on Thursday, October 31,must be purchased separately.

Visit the website for more details www.ryedalefolkmuseum.co.uk/whats-on-2/