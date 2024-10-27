Nic Shacklock of Online-Bedrooms.co.uk said: "Getting enough sleep before driving isn't just about feeling rested, it's crucial for prioritising the safety of yourself and others on the road.

"When drivers get less than seven hours of sleep, their cognitive functions such as reaction time and decision-making are significantly impaired, increasing the risk of accidents.

"Microsleeps can happen without warning, and a brief lapse in attention at high speeds can have devastating consequences.

"It’s crucial that drivers recognise the signs of fatigue and take them seriously.

"If you know you haven’t got enough sleep and notice signs such as excessive yawning and heavy eyelids, you should not get behind the wheel."

Mr Shacklock shared tips to tackle fatigue including going to bed earlier, exercising more, and improving diet.