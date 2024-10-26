Annex 6 of the Highway Code (https://www.gov.uk/guidance/the-highway-code/annex-6-vehicle-maintenance-safety-and-security) includes the line: "windscreens and windows MUST be kept clean and free from obstructions to vision."

As explained in the Highway Code's introduction (https://www.gov.uk/guidance/the-highway-code/introduction): "Many of the rules in the Code are legal requirements, and if you disobey these rules you are committing a criminal offence.

"You may be fined, given penalty points on your licence or be disqualified from driving.

"In the most serious cases you may be sent to prison.

"Such rules are identified by the use of the words ‘MUST/MUST NOT’."

The legal importance of keeping windscreens and windows clear of leaves was drawn attention to by Quotezone.co.uk, which provides car insurance comparison services.

The comparison site shared a number of additional recommendations, including: being careful of wet leaves on the road, which can camouflage potholes and cause skidding; and checking for leaf debris in the windscreen water squirters and under the bonnet.

It was also noted that wet leaves can damage paintwork and cause rust, due to the acidic tree sap in leaves, which bonds to the car surface.