AS York gears up for the busy season with school holidays and Christmas markets, locals might be looking for a quiet escape.

If you're one of them, let me introduce you to some special cafés where you can retreat from the crowds, enjoy a quality coffee, a delicious locally-produced treat, and perhaps even pick up a good book.

Did you know that Explore, the independent organisation behind York’s libraries and archives, also runs cafés?

Even better, when you enjoy a cappuccino at one of these cafés, you’re supporting the libraries and archives directly, as all profits go to them.

Explore loves bringing people together - through reading groups, craft sessions, and more - and our Reading Cafés are a space where anyone can relax, connect with others, and enjoy a hot drink.

When we opened the first Explore Centre in Acomb in 2008, a Reading Café was central to our vision, and it quickly became a favourite spot with the locals.

Since then, we’ve opened seven more, all designed as welcoming, affordable spaces offering high-quality, locally-sourced products.

Five of our cafés are located in libraries, and three standalone sites also offer library services such as book borrowing and Under 5s Storytimes.

All cafés provide free wifi and seasonal menus that include fresh, local ingredients.

Options for vegetarians, vegans, and those with dietary restrictions are always available. Right now, you can enjoy autumn specials like Pumpkin Spice Lattes or spooky-themed cupcakes. Plus, with a prepaid café card, you can save 30 per cent on hot drinks. Takeaway is available too.

Our cafés are family-friendly, offering children’s books and play areas, and dogs are welcome in outdoor spaces. You can even hire our cafés for events and we can provide a buffet when you hire one of our meeting rooms. just get in touch at contact@exploreyork.org.uk for more information.

Discover York's 'hidden cafes':

Rowntree Park Reading Café

Rowntree Park Reading Cafe Surrounded by nature in Rowntree Park with lovely views, this vibrant café is perfect for all ages. It serves breakfast and seasonal dishes daily, and also offers a full library service with books to borrow. You can even host special events here in this community-friendly space.

Hungate Reading Cafe

Hungate Reading Cafe

Located within the new Hungate residential area and just a short walk from the Shambles, this stylish urban café is a hidden gem. It offers hot and cold drinks, handmade sandwiches, wraps, and cakes, with a good selection of vegan and vegetarian dishes. Seasonal specials are always available.

Acomb Explore Reading Café

The first Reading Cafe at Acomb

This welcoming café on Front Street has a children’s area and an enclosed garden. It serves hot and cold drinks, handmade sandwiches, baked potatoes, and freshly made cakes.

Haxby and Wigginton Library Reading Café

The cafe at Haxby and Wigginton Located in Explore’s library at Oaken Grove Community Centre, this spacious, family-friendly café serves drinks, snacks, and cakes. There’s a lovely outdoor terrace to enjoy in summer.

Tang Hall Explore Reading Café

Cafe at Tang Hall A modern, inviting café in the Centre@Burnholme with a strong community feel. It serves hot and cold drinks, handmade sandwiches, and cakes. The covered outdoor terrace is popular with cyclists, walkers, and dog walkers.

York Explore Reading Café

York Explore Reading Cafe

This popular spot, located within York Explore Library, is ideal for informal meetings. It features an exhibition space with rotating art displays and offers a wide selection of drinks, wraps, sandwiches, and cakes.

Clifton Explore Reading Café

The new Reading Cafe at Clifton

A bright, airy café at the new Clifton Explore Centre, serving hot and cold drinks, sandwiches, savoury snacks and cakes. It also has a terrace and a community-designed garden with play areas for children.

Homestead Park Pop-up Reading Café

Seasonal pop up at Homestead Park

A seasonal pop-up in Homestead Park, this café is open from April to September. It offers hot and cold drinks, sandwiches, cakes, and award-winning Yorvale ice cream, all in a beautiful conservation area.

Opening hours for all our 'hidden' cafes can be found on Explore’s website www.exploreyork.org.uk

We would love to see you soon!

Susan Brook is the Chief Finance Officer at Explore York Libraries and Archives