After a decade as front of shirt sponsor for York City Football Club from 1991-2001, Portakabin is no stranger to working with the club as a long term partner.

And the club say that through the partnership the firm is today helping to sustain and develop a number of health and wellbeing initiatives for both Portakabin employees and the wider community including:

Boot The Blues - A men’s mental health programme offering weekly football sessions facilitated by Foundation coaches, held at the LNER York Community Stadium mini pitches on Thursday evenings 8-9pm

Tackle It – A “talking space” created through monthly men’s meet sessions offering additional peer support and social activity, based on the Portakabin site on Tuesday evenings 7.30-9pm

Tackle The Stigma - Mental health event using former and current sports people to inspire people and raised awareness through their lived experiences as a way of raising awareness. Men and women over 18 encouraged to attend from local businesses surrounding the Stadium including Portakabin, as well as the wider community and club fanbase.

Health Walks – Creation of regular walk and talk activities on Thursdays from 12.15pm from the North Stand car park entrance on Jockey Lane of the York Community Stadium. All are welcome to join on their own or with a group.

A recent Tackle The Stigma event at Portakabin (Image: Supplied) “It is this symmetry between the aims of the two organisations that brought us together," said Paula Stainton, YCFC Foundation Manager.

"Our work spans the community in York using the power of sport as a vehicle for making a positive difference across a vast range of ages. We deliver physical activity or use sport for spectating and discussion to draw people together to tackle key issues of health, mental wellbeing, isolation, and loneliness.

"We are delighted to be working with Portakabin again, and I’m sure many of our long-standing fans will be as pleased to see the relationship between the two brands again.”

The modular buildings company was established in 1961 and today employs 2,200 people across seven countries, including 750 at its York headquarters in New Lane Huntington.

They say that central to their approach has been its commitment to being a responsible business and growing the company in a way that is good for society.

A Boot the Blues event (Image: Supplied) Portakabin CEO Dan Ibbetson said: "Creating a positive social impact is central to our operations. For our employees, that’s about ensuring this is a great place to work and for the wider community it’s our commitment to providing jobs, interacting with schools, supporting local wellbeing and contributing to charities and voluntary organisations.

"We’re delighted to be working with the York City Football Club Foundation, it cements our commitment to our local community while introducing mutually beneficial initiatives to our people.”