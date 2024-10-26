I CAN understand the distress to the occupants of Constantine House off Fetter Lane and the urgency in having security gates installed to alleviate the problems associated with the public using the area to relieve themselves.

The problems with late night revellers relieving themselves in the streets is not a new complaint, but years ago the problem was slightly helped with the toilets near all of York's main entrances: Micklegate Bar, Bootham Bar and Monkgate Bar.

Basic but somewhere private to relieve yourself after a night out.

Perhaps a cheap, cheerful WC similar to the old French Pissoir might suffice in the short term before York council erects a proper WC?

A perfect place would be underground in Parliament Street and St Sampson's Square - they work OK in Hull.

Alternatively how about offering free incontinence pants with every three or four pints sold?

Now that's a sobering thought.

D M Deamer,

Penleys Grove Street,

Monkgate,

York

---

