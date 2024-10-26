The inclusive “all wheels” facility, at Rainbow Lane play area, has been funded by Malton Town Council and a grant from the North Yorkshire Sport England Rural Capital Fund – Physical Activity, Sport and Active Travel.

A pump track is a purpose-built track for cycling. It has a circuit of rollers, banked turns and features designed to be ridden completely by riders "pumping"—generating momentum by up and down body movements, instead of pedalling or pushing.

The inclusive pump track aims to give every young person access to a bike, the skills and confidence to use it, in a local and safe space to enjoy riding. The project provides an open access community cycling facility, creating a welcoming environment for local people.

Built by Clark and Kent contractors over a period of four weeks, the track is now attracting lots of young people on bikes, balance bikes and scooters.

The Mayor of Malton, Councillor Ian Conlan, said: “The new pump track is a fantastic addition to Rainbow Lane Play Area, it has raised the quality of the park as a destination site providing a range of leisure and recreational facilities for the local community. The track is a free space for everyone to use and is already bringing our community together and supporting people and families to be active. The success of this project is a good example of working with our community and contributes towards Malton Town Council’s plans to promote and encourage more cycling across our town and surrounding areas."

The Deputy Mayor of Malton, Councillor Lindsay Burr MBE said: “It is great to see that the new pump track is so popular with young people in the local community. It is fantastic that so many people of all ages and abilities, and on all sorts of wheels are getting out and using the track. It’s a brilliant asset for the local community, inspiring people to get out on their bikes and get active. This is a top class facility in our town for everyone to enjoy and who knows, it may create cycling champions of the future.”