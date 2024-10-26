Ellis Patents, a global leader in cable management solutions, is proud to announce that it has become the first company to achieve an Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) for stainless steel cable cleats. This achievement highlights Ellis’ dedication to sustainability, providing customers with verified environmental impact data for its products across their lifecycle, including metrics such as global warming potential and resource depletion.

The EPD certification sets a new benchmark for environmental transparency in the cable management industry. By offering clear, comparable information about the ecological footprint of their products, Ellis supports its customers in making informed, eco-conscious decisions, furthering global decarbonisation efforts.

In a strategic move to strengthen its commitment to environmental responsibility, Ellis has appointed Sonia Villalobos as its new Environmental Engineer. Sonia recently completed an MSc in Corporate Sustainability and Environmental Management from the University of York and brings a wealth of experience in environmental, health, and safety (EHS) compliance, having worked across several high-risk industries in Mexico, USA and the UK. Sonia’s role will focus on monitoring and reducing Ellis’ environmental impact, with the goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions. Her work will involve optimising processes, developing sustainable materials, and embedding sustainability practices across the company.

“Achieving the EPD for stainless steel cable cleats is a significant step in our sustainability journey,” said Danny Macfarlane Managing Director at Ellis Patents. “With Sonia Villalobos joining us as Environmental Engineer, we are confident that we can continue to lead by example, not just in the quality of our products but also in our commitment to reducing our environmental impact.”

As Ellis looks forward to ADIPEC 2024, the company aims to showcase its innovative, sustainable cable management solutions and engage with industry leaders on the future of decarbonisation. ADIPEC (Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference) is one of the world’s largest and most influential events for the energy sector, attracting key players from across the globe to discuss the future of energy. This year, the agenda places a heightened emphasis on decarbonisation, energy transition, and the integration of cleaner, more sustainable technologies into the industry, aligning with global efforts to achieve net-zero goals.

Find out more about Ellis’ Sustainability Goals on their new website: https://www.ellispatents.co.uk/sustainability