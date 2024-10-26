The awards, also known as 'The Yorkshires,' took place at Leeds' Royal Armouries on October 17, raising £137,000 in a single night for organisers Yorkshire Children's Charity.

Blenkin & Co, of York, also entered the awards in 2021 and saw success in that year too.

The Best Small Agent award was open to agencies with 50 employees or fewer.

Blenkin & Co has seven people in sales and one in lettings, and so "we're punching," they said.

Edward Hartshorne accepted the award and was interviewed afterwards.

He said: "Winning this award is a huge honour; it was unexpected and exciting in equal measure, and it certainly means a lot to the whole Blenkin & Co team to be recognised in this way."

More information about Blenkin & Co is available at https://www.blenkinandco.com/