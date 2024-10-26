Blenkin & Co has described its delight after winning Best Small Agent at The Residential Real Estate Awards 2024.
The awards, also known as 'The Yorkshires,' took place at Leeds' Royal Armouries on October 17, raising £137,000 in a single night for organisers Yorkshire Children's Charity.
Blenkin & Co, of York, also entered the awards in 2021 and saw success in that year too.
The Best Small Agent award was open to agencies with 50 employees or fewer.
Blenkin & Co has seven people in sales and one in lettings, and so "we're punching," they said.
Edward Hartshorne accepted the award and was interviewed afterwards.
He said: "Winning this award is a huge honour; it was unexpected and exciting in equal measure, and it certainly means a lot to the whole Blenkin & Co team to be recognised in this way."
