York Handmade Brick Company, based at Alne, near Easingwold, has supplied 200,000 specially manufactured bricks for the development at 25, Baker Street, a mixed-use development in the heart of London’s West End.

This significant contract was worth £180,000 to York Handmade, one of the leading independent brickmakers in the country.

25, Baker Street is a joint venture development between Derwent London and The Portman Estate.

The project features a 200,000 sq ft office building, 42 residential apartments, 10 affordable housing units developed in conjunction with Native Land, and 20,000sq ft of prime retail space. A public arcade beneath the centre of the office block will lead to a new landscaped courtyard, and a route out through the Georgian terrace on nearby Gloucester Place.

25, Baker Street, a mixed-use development in the heart of London’s West End (Image: Supplied) David Armitage chairman of York Handmade said: “This is a very important commission for us. Baker Street is one of the most famous streets in the whole of London and 25, Baker Street is a landmark development there.

"We are very proud to have played our part in creating such a special and distinctive mixed-use destination.”

Mike Taylor, Principal, Hopkins Architects, who designed 25, Baker Street, said: “We were looking for a brick that fitted into the Georgian heritage setting but needed to work well with our setting out in a stretcher bond. The 327x50mm York Handmade gave us a subtle variation of colour and texture and the elongated shape provides an elegant modern appearance.”

David Armitage said: “In a wider context, our work on this stunning development marks over a decade of York Handmade Brick’s involvement in reshaping the look of England’s capital city. During the past 14 years we have provided the bricks for some of London’s most stunning new buildings.

“Apart from 25 Baker Street, we have successfully completed commissions at Lancer Square, an iconic multi-million pound mixed-used development close to Kensington Place, Cadence, an award-winning residential development at Kings Cross, the iconic Shard, London Bridge Station, London Bridge Place, Highgate School, Carmelite House on the Victoria Embankment, the redeveloped Highbury Stadium and One Molyneux Street in Marylebone.

“We are extremely proud to have played a key role in the reshaping of modern London over the past decade and more. It is wonderful to have a little bit of Yorkshire in the heart of the capital. These high-profile, award-winning commissions have strengthened our position as the independent brick supplier of choice for London architects and developers.

“It is an honour to be part of a rich tradition in London, where brick continues to be in material that helps both residential and commercial buildings to bridge the divide between the traditional and the contemporary, as well as giving them a unique and individual look”.

25 Baker Street will be completed next year.

David Armitage (Image: Supplied)