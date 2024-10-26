The award, presented to the Malton attraction on Tuesday, October 22 during a ceremony at Warwick's British Motor Museum, followed Scampston's achieving a 95 per cent score in VisitEngland's assessment process.

England's official tourist board sent an assessor to Scampston during the season to review all aspects of the visitor experience, taking into account the gardens, grounds, and hall tours, but also the café, car park, and accessibility.

Katie Spaven, marketing and visitor services manager at Scampston, said of the win: "It's fantastic to receive this award from VisitEngland.

"Everyone at Scampston works so hard to keep the house and gardens looking beautiful and to deliver an exceptional customer experience.

"From Craig in the Hall to the gardeners and Ticket Office team in the gardens, to the groundsman keeping the parkland and trees safe and tidy and the small team in the office keeping things ticking behind the scenes...

"Everything is a huge team effort and it’s wonderful to see that teamwork recognised."

Scampston is open to visitors until Sunday, November 3, with Halloween events planned for Wednesday, October 30 and Thursday, October 31.

For more information about Scampston, visit www.scampston.co.uk or email info@scampston.co.uk