We asked readers to tell us their favourite curry houses in the area for our Best Curry House competition - as we plan to crown a winner over the coming weeks.

After the votes were counted, the top 10 were:

Coconut Lagoon – 56 Clarence Street Indian Ocean – 37 The Green, Acomb Jaipur Spice – 103 Haxby Road, Clifton Kalpakavadi Restaurant – 26 Fossgate Lal Quila – 17 Bishopthorpe Road Mirchiz – 98-100 Fishergate, Fulford Parvin Indian Restaurant – 169 York Road, Haxby Spice Clay Oven – Hull Road, Wilberfoss The Garden of India – 5 Fawcett Street The Viceroy – 26 Monkgate

Readers will now be able to cast their vote by picking up copies of The Press from today (Monday, October 28).

The top 10 finalists for The Press' best curry house 2024 have been revealed (Image: Newsquest)

Each newspaper in the coming days will feature a short profile on each curry house and why they deserve to be voted number one in York.

Nigel Burton, editor of The Press, said: "York’s curry houses are well-loved in the city’s community – and we want to celebrate the hard work of the people behind them.

"Whether it be your ideal place for a quiet meal or your go to for meeting friends and loved ones, we want to hear your favourite.

"That’s why we’re launching this competition to recognise the best of the best.

"Over the coming weeks we’ll bring you updates on the curry houses in our competition, so keep an eye out and see if your favourite is featured."

This competition is the latest in a series for The Press, as we've tried to determine the best business in a variety of fields.

Starting with naming Thompsons Fish and Chips in Malton as the Best Chippy, we crowned Bird House Hair & Beauty in Gillygate as the best hairdresser or barber. The Lord Nelson in Nether Poppleton was named best pub, Sweet Dreams in George Hudson Street was our best bakery, and You Little Beauty in Fulford was the best beauty salon.