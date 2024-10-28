The top 10 curry houses in York - as chosen by readers of The Press - have been revealed.
We asked readers to tell us their favourite curry houses in the area for our Best Curry House competition - as we plan to crown a winner over the coming weeks.
After the votes were counted, the top 10 were:
- Coconut Lagoon – 56 Clarence Street
- Indian Ocean – 37 The Green, Acomb
- Jaipur Spice – 103 Haxby Road, Clifton
- Kalpakavadi Restaurant – 26 Fossgate
- Lal Quila – 17 Bishopthorpe Road
- Mirchiz – 98-100 Fishergate, Fulford
- Parvin Indian Restaurant – 169 York Road, Haxby
- Spice Clay Oven – Hull Road, Wilberfoss
- The Garden of India – 5 Fawcett Street
- The Viceroy – 26 Monkgate
Readers will now be able to cast their vote by picking up copies of The Press from today (Monday, October 28).
Each newspaper in the coming days will feature a short profile on each curry house and why they deserve to be voted number one in York.
Nigel Burton, editor of The Press, said: "York’s curry houses are well-loved in the city’s community – and we want to celebrate the hard work of the people behind them.
"Whether it be your ideal place for a quiet meal or your go to for meeting friends and loved ones, we want to hear your favourite.
"That’s why we’re launching this competition to recognise the best of the best.
"Over the coming weeks we’ll bring you updates on the curry houses in our competition, so keep an eye out and see if your favourite is featured."
This competition is the latest in a series for The Press, as we've tried to determine the best business in a variety of fields.
Starting with naming Thompsons Fish and Chips in Malton as the Best Chippy, we crowned Bird House Hair & Beauty in Gillygate as the best hairdresser or barber. The Lord Nelson in Nether Poppleton was named best pub, Sweet Dreams in George Hudson Street was our best bakery, and You Little Beauty in Fulford was the best beauty salon.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel