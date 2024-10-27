According to a study based on Tripadvisor reviews, St Mary’s Church in Whitby has been named the eeriest church in the UK.

The study, conducted by JeffBet.com, analysed Tripadvisor reviews to determine which churches and cathedrals across the UK have the highest number of spooky-related keywords in their reviews.

For St Mary's, 42 reviews out of 1,000 - 1 in 24 reviews - remarked on the horror-related features of the church - something which could be attributed to the classic vampire novel Dracula that the church features in.

Its fame for the Dracula connection is such that the churchyard features a sign to remind visitors that the remains of the fictional vampire cannot be found amongst the very real graves.

The sign in St Mary's Church, Whitby (Image: Staff)

The real life church was founded in 1110 and can be found at the top of 199 Steps, overlooking the town of Whitby and situated next to the abbey.

Commenting on the findings, a spokesperson from JeffBet.com said: “With Halloween around the corner, October is the perfect month to explore spooky locations and get into the autumnal mood.

St Mary's Church on the clifftop in Whitby (Image: Simon Walton)

“The locations on this list are steeped in a rich history, centuries old, and some with ghost stories attached. Churches like St Mary’s have long been good places to visit for those looking to experience a thrill.

“From ghostly apparitions to unexplained sounds, visitors to any of the locations on the list will find themselves in for a spooky treat. Whether you’re a fan of paranormal investigations or simply love getting into the atmospheric vibe this time of year, October makes for a great time to visit as the autumn air amplifies the mysterious feel to the castles.”

St Mary’s Church is followed by Tintern Abbey in Monmouthshire, South Wales, and Coventry Cathedral in the West Midlands in the list of spooky locations.