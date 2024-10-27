The city was recently named the second spookiest in the UK, according to new research from LNER.

Due to its history of battles, York is said to have had many ghost sightings, with plenty of paranormal or “old wives” tales being told throughout the decades.

Lots of locals have posted about the spookiest ghost stories they know about on Reddit, including in the subreddit r/York.

One account shared: “I stayed in an Airbnb on Goodramgate last year (I now live in the city) and I had the strongest feeling of being watched to the point I could pinpoint where it was coming from. Like others say, York is steeped in history, who knows what stuck around!”

This person commented: “I’m as cynical as they come, but even I enjoy the story of the eighteen-year-old plumber Harry Martindale witnessing a troop of Roman legionaries while he was going about his work in the cellar of Treasurer’s House.”

Someone else also recalled the ghosts of Treasurer’s House, adding: “There’s this story about these people who had a basement in their house in York and their basement floor level was about a metre above the old Roman road and apparently they saw a legion of Roman soldiers walk through their basement at about waste height. And if I’m correct they didn’t know there was an old Roman road under their basement.”

Do you think your house is haunted? (Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto) They continued: “Apparently in this house somewhere again (I can’t remember) you can see this little boy in the window of this house where supposedly a kid got the plague and they locked him up in this house where he inevitably died but you can see him at the window or knocking on the door."

Elsewhere, a Reddit profile wrote about their experience with a ghost in the city: “I worked in the old tobacco shop on Low Petergate and it was an experience. Not in that post [in reference to another Reddit post] is that on the top floor you’d hear a man’s voice literally in the middle of the room, when there was no one there and you couldn’t hear outside noise. The words were indiscernible but it was distinct, like someone stood right next to you and not as if it was coming from the street or next door.”

A step-by-step on how to make Halloween-themed cupcakes

Recommended reading:

One York resident said: “Used to work in ye olde starre inne, loads of spooky sh*t used to happen in there!”

“The Black Swan has alot of ghost stories, ghosts waiting at the bar or a highwayman that hangs around. It's a really old, creaky pub so it totally fits that vibe and it's fun,” explained another.

Have you seen or heard of any ghosts floating around in York over the years? Share your encounters in the comments.