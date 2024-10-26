We have selected some of the best things to do in half term across the haunted city, with events suitable for adults and children.

From gods and monsters adult-only experiences at JORVIK Viking Centre to a potion and broom flying masterclass at The Potions Academy, there is plenty to do.

So, what are you waiting for? Get your spooky costume on and see what magic awaits.

5 Halloween activities to enjoy in York

Pumpkin picking - Castle Howard

Explore the patch at Castle Howard and pick your perfect pumpkin, with varying sizes and colours to choose from, ideal for carving and decorating.

Head to the Garden Centre when you arrive and follow the signs for PYO pumpkins – open until October 31, 10am – 5pm.

The Dark Saga Tours - JORVIK Viking Centre

The team at JORVIK Viking Centre has selected some of the most unsettling stories of gods and monsters for a series of adult-only experiences this Halloween - The Dark Saga Tours.

For two nights only, JORVIK’s resident Skald – a Viking storyteller – will guide visitors around the recreated streets of Viking-age York, with regular stops to hear some of the stories that would have kept even the bravest Viking warriors awake at night.

Gods, curses, dark magic and even the undead feature in an abridged version of traditional Icelandic sagas written especially for the evening.

“By day, Viking-age Coppergate is a noisy, bustling place where everyone feels welcome, but when the lights dim and the background noise makes way for unsettling silence, this is the perfect setting for our Skald to share the Viking version of campfire urban legends,” explains Mark Jackson, interim head of operations for the popular attraction.

“Walking around the streets and houses is a treat at any time of year, but as it is Halloween, our Skald has a few tricks up the sleeve of his tunic to set the pulses racing of even the hardiest of souls. Vikings knew very well how to instil fear…”

Many of the stories are set in a Viking settlement not dissimilar to 9th-century Jorvik, so the houses and backyards, combined with the smells of tallow, burnt wood and rotting flesh, create the ultimate immersive setting for these tales.

“Unlike other Halloween tours, we can promise clement weather as our tours all take place indoors, beneath the pavement of modern Coppergate – but that won’t stop chills running up and down your spine,” adds Mark.

Each tour lasts around an hour, with intrepid visitors taken around in small groups.

The event is open to people aged 16 and over (it is unsuitable for children), with tickets priced at £25 per person.

Tours leave at 30-minute intervals between 7pm and 9pm on October 30 and 31 – booking is essential.

Outdoor Adventure Cinema - Castle Howard

Castle Howard has a line-up of Halloween-themed films planned for October.

Wrap up, bring a cosy blanket, and enjoy a frighteningly fun selection of Halloween classics.

Screenings include The Lost Boys, Hocus Pocus and The Witcher.

This event will run from October 25 – 27, with times ranging from 5.30pm – 7.30pm.

Tickets to the Outdoor Adventure Cinema start from £16.98.

The Potions Class and Broom School - The Potions Academy

Are there any wizards or witches wanting to learn a spell or two and how to fly a broom like Harry Potter? Well, now the little ones can.

The Potions Academy website explains: “The Broom School will give witches and wizards the opportunity to fly from Goathland in the North Yorkshire Moors back to Shambles York via key landmarks including Whitby and Howard Castle with a witches brew potion and souvenir video to take away.

“The Potions Class, a magical family experience will be led by the potion master who will impart the wisdom of esteemed alchemist and wizard of the highest order; Phileas Fry.

“As well as learning the secrets of Fry, every graduating wizard and witch will receive their very own magical potion.”

The experience will last 30 minutes and is suitable for kids aged five and above.

Book tickets here.

The Great Pumpkin Adventure with the Skelve - Castle Howard

The pesky Skelves of Skelf Island are performing a brand-new play this half-term at Castle Howard.

Join them on a pumpkin-tastic adventure full of magic and mischief - watch the show at the Skelf Island Adventure Playground from October 30 until November 3 at 11.30am, 1.30pm and 3pm.

The cost of a ticket to watch the play is included in the admission fee to Castle Howard.