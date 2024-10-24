London-based Island Green Power seek to build the scheme across five sites, using 1066ha of farmland to generate 500mw of power, enough to power up to 115,000 homes.

If approved, it would be about ten times the size of approved solar farms west of York.

It would also be the second largest in the county after Boom Power’s proposed 1,277ha East Yorkshire Solar Farm, northwest of Howden, which would feed into Drax.

Known as Light Valley Solar, the Green Island Power project is proposed in areas between Monk Fryston, Hambleton and Escrick.

It would include solar panels and a battery energy storage system (BESS), with power supplied to the National Grid’s existing Monk Fryston substation using underground electricity cables.

So large is the scheme, Light Valley Solar is classed as a Nationally Significant Project. This means it must apply for a Development Consent Order from central government, with the Secretary of State deciding on planning approval.

As part of this planning process, there will be several stages of public consultation during which Island Green Power will ask for feedback on its proposals from the community, the local authority and wider stakeholders.

This will be used to develop proposals before they are submitted for examination.

Annette Lardeur, Senior Project Development Manager for Light Valley Solar, said: “We are excited to share early-stage proposals for Light Valley Solar, which if built, would provide a significant amount of clean ‘home grown’ energy that will support the national ambition to achieve net zero while securing a reliable, affordable source of electricity.

(Image: Supplied)

“We are committed to developing our proposals with the local community and are pleased to launch the first stage of our consultation that will run until Thursday 5 December 2024.

“The feedback we receive will help us develop our proposals so that the final designs meet the ambition for the project and will deliver benefits to the local area – from enhancing the environment to providing direct funding for important causes.

From Friday November 8 onwards, Island Green Power is hosting five in-erson sessions where anybody interested in the development is invited to meet the project team and find out more. These events are taking place as follows:

Friday November 8 – 3pm to 7pm – Riccall Village Institute, 12 Station Rd, Riccall.

Saturday November 9- 11am to 3pm, Hambleton Village Hall, Station Rd, Hambleton.

Tuesday November 12 – 3pm to 7pm – Eggborough Village Hall, 57 Selby Rd, Eggborough.

Saturday November 16 – 11am to 3pm – Monk Fryston and Hillam Community Centre, Old Vicarage Ln, Monk Fryston.

Monday November 18 – 11:30am to 3.30pm – Escrick Village Hall, Main St, Escrick.

IN addition an online webinar will be held between 6pm and 7.30pm on Wednesday November 20 via Zoom.

The consultation runs until Thursday December 5.

For details and updates on the project, go to: www.lightvalleysolar.co.uk.

A second stage of consultation is anticipated for summer 2025 and the Development Consent Order applied for in 2026.