A stuck lorry has caused a busy road through a North Yorkshire attraction to be blocked both ways.
North Yorkshire Police said they are on the scene at the A170 at Sutton Bank following the incident.
A HGV is stuck on Sutton Bank and the road is currently closed in both directions.
We’re anticipating that recovery may take several hours due to the positioning of the vehicle.
Motorists should find an alternative route.
It was first reported at 7.47am today (October 24), the road is said to be closed in both directions.
