Humberside Police say enquiries are continuing into the circumstances surrounding the death of a man who sustained injuries at a property in Hook Road in Goole at the weekend.

As The Press reported earlier in the week, officers were deployed after they received a call from paramedics at approximately 7.45pm on Sunday (October 20), to reports that a man had been found with injuries to his head inside the address.

The 42-year-old man was taken to hospital to receive treatment to life threatening injuries, but despite the efforts of medical professionals, he died the following day at about 4pm.

A postmortem examination concluded that the cause of death was a head injury and was consistent with an injury sustained from a fall.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder following the man’s death on Monday. A 15-year-old boy was also arrested in connection with the incident on Tuesday (October 22). They have both been bailed as enquiries continue.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Jim Clough said: “Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances leading up to the incident in which the man sustained his injuries.

“There will continue to be an increased police presence in our area and our neighbourhood policing team are also out providing reassurance to residents, so please do come and speak to them if you have any concerns.

“If anyone has any further information that may help with our ongoing investigation, please call on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 396 of 20 October.”

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.