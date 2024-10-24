North Yorkshire Police officers are urgently appealing for information to locate Jack Field who is 25-years-old.

A police spokesman said: “Jack went missing from York Hospital at 4pm yesterday afternoon (October 23). He was last seen in the Groves area of York but has links to Copmanthorpe and Dewsbury in West Yorkshire.

“Jack is described as white, approximately 6 feet tall and is heavily tattooed. He was last seen wearing a black Canada Goose style coat, black shorts, and black and white trainers.

“If you have seen Jack, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, if you have an immediate sighting of him please call 999 immediately.”

Please quote reference number NYP-23102024-0350 when passing informatio