Natasha Middleton took her seven-year-old daughter Maisie Brackley to their local sweet shop and bought her favourite Dip Dab lolly as a treat for doing well at school on Tuesday 15 October.

The schoolgirl had the lolly in her mouth for 'less than two minutes' before her mum claims it came off the stick and got 'lodged' in the back of her throat.

After turning 'blue' and becoming 'lifeless' for 15 seconds, her dad Daniel Brackley, 32, was forced to perform the Heimlich manoeuvre to try to dislodge the sweet before the parents rushed her to hospital.

Thankfully Maisie survived her ordeal and is now resting at home - with the family 'very grateful that their daughter is still alive'.

The mum-of-three has now banned any lollipops in her household and shared a post on Facebook urging others to 'please be careful what sweets and candy you are giving out or offering this festive and spooky season'.

The 27-year-old also encourages parents to learn basic first aid skills because 'it could literally happen to anyone'.

Natasha, a graphic designer who lives in Evesham, Worcestershire, said: "35p nearly killed my daughter. It scares me that it could happen to anybody.

"I picked her up from school, she had an amazing morning and we went to the local shops and bought what she always buys, a Dip Dab lolly.

"We got home and unpacked the shopping. I gave her the Dip Dab and she had it in her mouth for less than two minutes.

"All of a sudden it came off the stick, the red top of the Dip Dab, and lodged in the back of her throat.

"I saw my daughter go blue. I was seeing her eyes looking at me going, 'mum, help'.

"It then decided to go further down into her throat and she became lifeless for quite a while. She can't remember half of what happened.

"We counted 15 seconds but I have a feeling it was a lot more. By this point I was on the phone to 999 and an ambulance was on the way.

"We then spoke to 999 and told my partner, who thankfully was home from work, and got him to do the Heimlich manoeuvre - under the chest. It wasn't dislodging it.

"Then [we did] five massive blows between the shoulder blades. By this point she still wasn't breathing so we were asked if we knew where our nearest defibrillator was. Thankfully it wasn't needed."

The schoolgirl was rushed to hospital where doctors confirmed her vital organs had returned to normal and she was free to go home but was left with bruises on her cheat and back from the Heimlich manoeuvre.

However, the lollipop is reportedly still lodged in Maisie's throat and she'll have to return for tests to ensure it doesn't get infected.

The graphic designer admitted she feels 'major mum guilt' over the incident after 'never' thinking this would happen and has now banned lollipops in their household.

Natasha said: "It's the most harrowing and unpleasant experience to ever go through and horrifying. It's literally like being in a nightmare right there and then.

"We have completely banned lollipops in our house. About two or three hours after this happened she made us promise we would never have lollipops in this house again.

"It gives me the shivers but also makes me angry that these are allowed to be on sale.

"It's making me as a parent a lot more aware. I'm looking at things like 'that's too big'. I'll be like that for the rest of her life. That treat nearly cost my daughter's life."

The mum now urges other parents to be 'vigilant' this spooky season about what sweets they are giving out and letting their kids consume to avoid the same fate.