The uplifted facility will allow One Stop Business Finance to keep delivering friendly flexible funding to clients and grow its own loan book, helping in delivering services to an increased number of small businesses, UK-wide.

One Stop Business Finance (OSBF) offer bespoke funding options to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) - from working capital solutions to revolving credit facilities, bridging and development loans.

The relationship between OSBF and Shawbrook began in 2019, with Shawbrook providing a £3m facility funding the bridging and development finance book. This has since increased in line with business needs and growth, most recently having grown from £15m to £20m.

Shawbrook is OSBF’s largest funding partner, with Shawbrook’s deep understanding of both the business and wider market being a key driver behind the relationship.

With this new infusion of funds, OSBF will be able to continue its profitable growth, assisting more businesses with their financial needs and driving long-term success.

Andrew Mackenzie, Managing Director at One Stop Business Finance, said: “I’m thrilled that we’ve been able to strengthen the partnership we established with Shawbrook in 2019.

“This additional funding line complements our private money, ensuring we have the resources needed to deliver our goal of becoming a national lender.

“It’s vital that we remain focused on providing our friendly, flexible funding solutions to support business growth, especially for those who find it difficult to secure cash through traditional avenues.”

“Our commitment to helping SMEs thrive starts with our people, which is why Shawbrook is the ideal partner for our ongoing journey. Luke and the team at Shawbrook go above and beyond to understand our products, the businesses we support, and the core of our operations, fully embracing our strategic growth plans.”

Luke Randell, Director, Speciality Finance Portfolio Management said: “One Stop Business Finance provides essential support to the UK’s SMEs, and we’re thrilled to assist them in their next phase of growth.

"The senior team has consistently demonstrated exceptional professionalism and strategic management throughout our partnership, and we look forward to seeing how they advance the business further."

“Their management expertise, strong track record, and solid security structure are crucial elements in the ongoing success of this collaboration.”

The ten year-old One Stop Business Finance has lent £120m to over 500 clients, supporting their businesses when other lenders have said ‘no’.

The business has developed a substantial own book lending capability, offering fully secured, short term loans to SME clients.

The business says its model is different from many other lenders in that it is funded by a few high net worth individuals, and a large number of smaller private lenders, as well as being supported by the likes of Shawbrook.