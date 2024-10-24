The professional odds firm apparently reviewed "expert predictions" and conducted "comprehensive Google search analysis" to compile a list of ten Halloween costumes predicted for 2024.

Long Boi, an unusually tall duck who became an Internet meme in 2021, lived on the grounds of York University's Derwent College.

He has since been presumed dead, and a funeral, held by Greg James, was broadcast live on BBC Radio 1 on September 26.

Other top costume predictions for 2024 include Australian breakdancer Rachael Gunn (Raygun), who "stole the spotlight" at the Paris Olympics; a Dallas Cowboy cheerleader; Beetlejuice; and Mormon moms, inspired by TikTok stars and the new series Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

A spokesperson from VegasSlotsOnline.com said: "It's clear that this Halloween will see more pop culture and social media-inspired outfits than ever before.

"Our predictions not only spotlight the costumes that will be all the rage this spooky season, but also celebrate the cultural moments that spark creativity and excitement.

"We can’t wait to see how costume lovers embrace these trends and make a statement this Halloween!"

The list also features Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce; Deadpool and Wolverine; Bridgerton; the Joker and Harley Quinn, due to the release of Joker sequel Folie à Deux; and Professor McGonagall, on account of the recent passing of Dame Maggie Smith, who played the Harry Potter character.