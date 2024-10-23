Middleton on the Wolds based Soanes Poultry has launched Chick Magnet, a dry rub for chicken, which is the first store cupboard staple in the business’s 77-year history.

MD Ben Lee said: “We’re excited to launch this Soanes branded rub to complement our chicken.

"It’s a unique blend of herbs and spices that has been produced to our specifications and delivers a smoky, citrus sweetness when rubbed onto chicken before roasting, air frying or barbecuing.”

Chick Magnet is produced by Angus & Oink who specialise in creating flavoursome spice blends for creative cooks.

Its co-founder, Scott Fraser, is pleased to partner with the long-established family business.

Scott said: “We believe that you don’t have to be a chef to shine in the kitchen. You just need the right attitude and a punch of flavour. We were delighted to collaborate with Ben and the team to create a bespoke blend that makes their amazing chicken zing with true flavour.”

Chick Magnet is available online at www.soanespoultry.co.uk alongside its Higher Welfare chicken and four of Angus & Oink’s rubs, Fools Gold, Hot and Hostile, Sweet Bones and Butts and Black Gold Seasonings.

Soanes Poultry is a family-owned business which has been rearing and preparing chicken since 1947. It sells its Yorkshire-reared chicken to butchers, independent retailers, wholesalers, catering butchers and restaurants nationwide.