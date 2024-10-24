The study, backed by a £18,000 UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) grant, is set to look into the feasibility of creating the site at the York Central development.

A City of York Council report stated the study would look into its cost, location and other work needed on the project following engagement with businesses and young people.

The decision to award the grant to Annabel Jelley Consultants comes as the council looks to spend £130,000 left from UKSPF funding on skills projects.

The money is from a total of £5.1 million in Government UKSPF funding that was awarded to the council to finance its Investment Plan which was approved in January 2023.

UKSPF money has to be spent by the end of the current financial year in March when any unspent cash will be returned to the Government.

The council’s report on the £18,000 grant stated the potential for a Construction Skills Village had been found following work with York Central developers and York College.

Artist's impression of York Central

It added Annabel Jelley Consultants were ready to begin the study in October, with hopes future funding for the project could come from the York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority.

The awarding of the £18,000 grant follows the establishment of Construction York earlier this year, also backed by UKSPF funding.

The initiative aims to train people locally to try and plug a gap in skills needed by the building industry ahead of upcoming work on housing developments and retrofitting homes.

Construction York was set up by the council and social value enterprise CHY and it has a particular focus on helping those from disadvantaged, under-represented and under-employed groups.

It seeks to connect them with businesses and provide employment advice and guidance along with routes to apprenticeships and training with a view to getting them into well-paid, sustainable jobs.